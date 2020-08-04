Salman Khan and his fam is making the most of their lockdown time as they have been staying together at their Panvel farmhouse from quite a long time. On August 3, 2020, Raksha Bandhan was celebrated across India and even the Khandaan made sure to ring in the celebrations. Even though a day late, the Dabangg actor took to Instagram and shared a video from the Rakhi day. This one was Arpita Khan's daughter Ayat's first Raksha Bandhan and indeed the little one was the most excited while tying rakhi on her brother, Ahil's wrist. The clip echoes the famous quote, "A family that lives together, stays together." Salman Khan Goes Sweaty and Mud-Stained in His New Pic From Panvel Farmhouse, Expresses Love and Respect for All Farmers (View Tweet).

Sharing the video on social media, Salman captioned it as, "Happy Raksha Bandhan - Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai, Janmon ka sangam hai." The pictorial montage sees Arpita and Alvira tying the sacred thread on Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail's wrist. However, the highlighting part is when we see the tiny tot Ayat also tying rakhi to all her brothers with the help of her mom. Must say, the clip will surely melt your heart. Salman Khan Tries His Hands At Farming, Drives A Tractor Around A Muddy Field (Watch Video).

Check Out Salman Khan's Raksha Bandhan Special Video Below:

Earlier to this, Salman had shared pictures of all the guys from the Raksha Bandhan day which saw them flaunting their rakhis. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sallu's upcoming films are Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Also, during the lockdown, Bhai has released two songs namely Tere Bina and Pyaar Karona. Stay tuned!

