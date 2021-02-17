If you have been a Yashraj movie buff over the years and was waiting for their line-up of movies this 2021, then your wait is finally over. As YRF has officially announced the release date of its movies which will hit the theatres at the mentioned dates. From Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar's Prithviraj, these are the confirmed movies which will release in theatres this year. However, we wonder why is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan missing from the list? Shah Rukh Khan to Announce His Next Movie with War Director Siddharth Anand on Yash Raj Films' 50th Anniversary?

It was speculated that SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's actioner will make it to the big screens this year, but looking at YRF's 2021 movie slate, we expect that it'll now mostly release in 2022. However, as it's King Khan, the makers might also have a special and separate announcement to make soon, you never know. Having said that, we feel the production house has lined up great content for the audience this 2021. Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar Says Akshay Kumar Starrer Period Drama's Story of Prithviraj and Sanyogita Has Intrigued Her Since Years.

Check Out The Tweet:

#YRF announces slate of films for 2021, wants to bring audiences back to the theatres! pic.twitter.com/IlORxW94Ln — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 17, 2021

While Ranveer's Jayeshbhai Jordaar gets an August release, Akki's Prithiviraj will be out in theatres on the occasion of Diwali. The top five release by YRF are of different genres and we bet it's going revive the theatre business for sure. Now, let's wait and watch to see if we get any update on Pathan soon. Until then, stay tuned!

