We bet you were in need for some new music amid lockdown and while it may not be a great time to have those extraordinary, large-scale weddings but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy some good wedding numbers. If that's what you were looking for, a new track featuring Batla House pair, Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham is now out. "Gallan Goriyan" is a peppy track that is sure to make you dance to its beats. It seems the song could have originally been a part of Batla House but may have been dropped and is now being released as a separate number. Mrunal Thakur Thanks Fans for Their Contributions as Actress Sends Top-Grade PPE Kits for Healthcare Workers.

The song has been composed by Taz and has been sung by Dhvani Bhanushali & Taz. The song features Mrunal Thakur looking gorgeous in an ethnic attire as she shows off her amazing moves to the dance number. This is the first time we are seeing Mrunal pull off an out and out dance number and we have to say, we are impressed. John looks amazing in the song and is seen sporting a rather suave look.

Check Out the Song Here:

The song is sure to lift your spirits in this lockdown. Speaking about her experience of working on this song, Mrun Thakur told Mumbai Mirror, "It’s the first time that I was called upon to do typical naach-gaana. I had to first rehearse for two weeks, during which our choreographer helped me shed my inhibitions."Jersey Actress Mrunal Thakur Is All Praises For Shahid Kapoor!

Helmed by Adil Shaikh, the music video is colourful and fun and we bet this one is going to be your new addition to the wedding songs playlist.

