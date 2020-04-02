Jersey Actress Mrunal Thakur Is All Praises For Shahid Kapoor!

Mrunal Thakur, Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In November 2019 it was confirmed that Mrunal Thakur has been zeroed down for Jersey Hindi remake. The film’s director, Gowtam Tinnanuri, had told IANS, “After Shahid came on board, I only had Mrunal on my mind for the lead opposite him, I loved her performance and confidence in Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan and felt she’s perfectly fit for the part in Jersey and will do full justice to the role.” Mrunal would be sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor for the first time and would be seen as his onscreen wife. Fans are pretty excited to see their chemistry on the big screens. Confirmed! Mrunal Thakur to Be Paired Opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey Remake.

Talking about her experience of working with Shahid Kapoor, Mruna Thakur told Mirror, “He’s a sweetheart and always supportive.” The two would be seen playing parents to a young boy. Mrunal had earlier expressed her views in a statement about the original, Telugu version. She was quoted as saying, “When I saw the original film, I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey. It felt like I had lived a full lifetime of experiences in those two plus hours. So deep was the effect of the film on me that I couldn’t get it out of my heart the whole night, so I immediately watched it again the next day. I can’t wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar impact.” After Jersey, Mrunal Thakur Bags a Role in Thadam Remake, Starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Besides Jersey, Mrunal Thakur has another sports drama in her kitty – Toofan, in which she is sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar. The gorgeous actress has also being roped in for the Thadam remake, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.