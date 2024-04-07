Cinematographer and filmmaker Gangu Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers known for their popular horror films Tehkhana and Purani Haveli, died on Sunday, April 7, at the age of 83. According to his family, Gangu Ramsay had been battling health issues for the past few months. "With profound sadness, we announce the passing of one of the Ramsay Brothers, the legendary cinematographer, filmmaker, producer and the second eldest son of F U Ramsay, Gangu Ramsay. He departed from us early this morning at 8 am, at the age of 83, after battling health issues for the past month. He was admitted in Kokilaben Hospital," the family said. RIP Kumar Ramsay: Eldest One of the Ramsay Brothers, Dies at 85 in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Gangu Ramsay Dies at 83

