Sanjay Leela Bhansali and trouble never seem to part ways. As his movies always land in a mess before it's release. And the latest we hear is that his upcoming flick, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been embroiled in a controversy. According to reports, Alia Bhatt's character as the queen of Kamathipura has not gone down well with the residents and so they've chosen to protest against the film. As per the official statement, the residents have claimed that the filmmaker has tarnished the 200 years old history of the people residing in Kamathipura. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn to Join Alia Bhatt’s Team for the Shoot From February 27.

“The New Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a blatant misrepresentation and an attempt to malign the 200 years of the actual history of Kamathipura. It is defamatory, shameful and has hurt the sentiments of the residents of Kamathipura," the statement read.

It further read, “The residents have worked hard to erase the social stigma attached to the name of Kamathipura, and this movie is extremely damaging to the current and future generations of Kamathipura." Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Review: Alia Bhatt Is the Queen of Kamathipura but Will She Be Able to Rule the Audience? (Watch Video).

They mentioned how the people of Kamathipura will not suffer. “Once again a few people are looking to monetize from the suffering of others and this time the residents of Kamathipura are choosing to not suffer in silence. Hundreds of residents of Kamathipura (Youth, women, children, etc) will be gathering at the centre of Kamathipura to protest against the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. They have also previously met with various decision-makers and registered their complaint on the same,” the statement ended.

The trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi was very well received as moviegoers loved how Alia could be seen nailing the act as the ruler of Kamathipura. FYI, the movie is based on a chapter in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by Hussain Zaidi. Stay tuned!

