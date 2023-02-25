Actor Shantanu Maheshwari made his big screen debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which celebrates its first anniversary on Saturday. The dancer-turned actor credits his success to the filmmaker. Talking about the film completing one year the actor said: "Wherever I am today and the recognition and love I have received till date from the fans and even in the industry, all the credit goes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir." Shantanu Maheshwari Grooves to Viral Arabic Kuthu Song In Thalapathy Vijay's Style And Steals the Show (Watch Video)

He added: "It is an experience that you can't describe in words. As an artist he makes you explore places when you are performing which are not easy to explore and once you can explore those areas within you and where the whole performance is coming from, it is a different high altogether."