Before gearing up to star in the remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo, Tiger Shroff may enter the ring like Rocky! The B-town hunk is all set to play a boxer in Vikas Bahl's next two-part sports drama and the prep of which has already begun. As per new reports in Mumbai Mirror, Shroff has given his nod to Super 30 director Vikas Bahl's new project and this could very well be the next project he starts working on. While the actor will train hard in boxing, the director also plans to rope in boxers of international repute for different matches in the movie. Tiger Shroff's Fan Gets Tested Positive for COVID-19, Actor Advises Her to Take Rest and Have 'Haldi Paani'.

Speaking about Tiger came on board, a source close to the development in his conversation with the tabloid said, "Ganpat is essentially a sports drama set in Mumbai with Tiger playing a boxer for the first time. Vikas has been working on the script for a while now and Tiger, who loves MMA, wrestling and boxing was looking to do a film in this space. When Vikas narrated the script to him, it was an instant ‘yes’ from Tiger." Tiger Shroff's Tribute To Keanu Reeves' Matrix Trilogy is A Crazy Treat With Some Quirky Action and VFX! (Watch Video).

Tiger Shroff's Rambo remake, meanwhile, has been delayed further after Siddharth Anand who was directing it earlier decided to exit the project. But hey, there are no hard feelings on that front as Siddharth is busy penning the script for his next with YRF. And the same project apparently stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. So while Anand wanted to focus all his time on his next actioner, he asked his good friend, Rohit Dhawan, to replace him as the Rambo remake director. Dhawan who willingly came on board is now busy finishing the script and it may take some time.

Meanwhile, Tiger also has Heropanti 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala.

