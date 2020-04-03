Tiger Shroff 's Tribute To Keeanu Reeves' Matrix Trilogy is A Crazy Treat With Some Quirky Action and VFX! (Watch Video)

Tiger Shroff's Matrix Tribute (Photo Credits: Instagram)

By now, those who all follow Tiger Shroff on Instagram, know that he is in love with Hollywood action flick, Matrix. The franchise that is led by Keanu Reeves already has a huge fan base. Tiger is one of those crazies who just cannot get enough of the lead star and his amazing action skills. The Bollywood hunk himself experiments with action scenes so how could he not? Shroff once again shared a video imitating Keanu and all the true Matrix fans will totally love that. Tiger Shroff Goes Against His Mom's Rule, 'Plays' In The House! (Watch Video).

In the video, we see Tiger paying the tribute to his on-screen hero, Neo a.k.a 'The One.' The backdrop music is also from the franchise. It is fun to see the fitness freak doing these stunts flawlessly. He wrote, "Me after watching all three matrix movies back to back. Tribute to #theone. @kuldeepshashi @shariquealy_" Die hard fans have been there, done that! Check out the video below.

Tiger's Instagram Post:

Apart from binge-watching Matrix franchise, the actor is also indulging in some fitness routine. Home quarantine can really get boring if not done properly. But Tiger sure knows how to deal with the situation and is devoting his most of the time to do things that he loves! He also recently posted a video where he is seen playing football inside the house. He also revealed that he was not allowed by mother to do it as a kid but now he is on it! Tiger's is one of the interesting Instagram accounts to follow for some genuine entertainment!