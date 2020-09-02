One of Tiger Shroff's ardent fans recently tested positive for COVID-19 and the actor was sweet enough to personally enquire about her health. A Twitter user by the name of Tiger's Ruba shared her coronavirus test results on her social media account and requested everyone to pray for her speedy recovery. While the rest of Tiger's fan groups tweeted good wishes and advised her to take some rest, the War actor himself had a word of advice for his dear fan. I am a Disco Dancer 2.0: Tiger Shroff to Present His Own Take on Mithun Chakraborty's Popular Dance Number.

"Take care get some rest and hve haldi paani," tweeted Tiger while replying to her tweet of confirming the COVID-19 news. Tiger's genuine response has certainly warmed our hearts and made us aware of the kind of sweet person he is. Not everyone thinks it's important to reply to her fans but Tiger did and such small gestures speak a lot about his character. We bet his reply made her day and provided her enough motivation to fight this novel virus. Tiger Shroff 's Tribute To Keeanu Reeves' Matrix Trilogy is A Crazy Treat With Some Quirky Action and VFX! (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Tweet

Yes guys! I have tested Corona positive yesterday!!!! Please pray for me so that I can come round soon!🙏 I love you all!❤🙏@iTIGERSHROFF @AyeshaShroff @TeamTIGERSHROFF I love you all infinite!🙏❤😭 — Tiger's Ruba (@Tiggy_Ruba) September 2, 2020

Check Out His Reply

Take care get some rest and hve haldi paani❤️ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 2, 2020

Tiger has a huge fan base and they are crazy for their beloved star. From liking his movie outings to his fitness videos and pictures with rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, their mania is all over. While the actor has already conveyed his best wishes to his fan, we at LatestLY too, wish her a speedy recovery, Here's looking forward to her tweet that says she's 'COVID-19' negative.

