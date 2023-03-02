An FIR has been lodged against Gauri Khan, designer and wife of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. The case against Gauri has been registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. FIR Filed Against Gauri Khan in Lucknow Over Failing To Give Possession of a Flat Despite Charging Rs 86 Lakh.

The complaint was filed by Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, who alleged that the company -- of which Gauri was the brand ambassador -- failed to give possession of a flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh. The complainant alleged that the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow's Sushant Golf City area was given to someone else. Gauri Khan Reveals Why She and Shah Rukh Khan Chose 'Crystal' Nameplate for Mannat (View Post).

Apart from Gauri, the complaint was also filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited Chief Managing Director, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, and its Director Mahesh Tulsiyani.

Check The Post:

लखनऊ: शाहरुख खान की पत्नी गौरी खान पर गैर जमानती धारा 409 में दर्ज हुई FIR। तुलसियानी कंस्ट्रक्शन एंड डेवलपर्स लिमिटेड के CMD अनिल कुमार तुलसियानी, डायरेक्टर महेश तुलसियानी और ब्रांड एंबेसडर #GauriKhan पर दर्ज हुई FIR। करीब ₹86 लाख लेने के बाद भी फ्लैट किसी और को देने का आरोप। pic.twitter.com/tE7SCvQ51c — Vineet Gupta (@aapka_vineet) March 1, 2023

The complainant said he bought the flat after being influenced by brand ambassador Gauri Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2023 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).