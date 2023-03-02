An FIR has been filed against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in Lucknow under IPC section 409 over failing to give possession of a flat despite charging Rs 86 lakh. The complaint has been filed by a Mumbai resident against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited, of which Gauri is the brand ambassador. He even alleged that the company gave the flat to someone else and has not returned his money. Rana Daggubati and His Father D Suresh Babu in Legal Trouble, Alleged For Land Grabbing Case.

FIR Filed Against Gauri Khan

लखनऊ: शाहरुख खान की पत्नी गौरी खान पर गैर जमानती धारा 409 में दर्ज हुई FIR। तुलसियानी कंस्ट्रक्शन एंड डेवलपर्स लिमिटेड के CMD अनिल कुमार तुलसियानी, डायरेक्टर महेश तुलसियानी और ब्रांड एंबेसडर #GauriKhan पर दर्ज हुई FIR। करीब ₹86 लाख लेने के बाद भी फ्लैट किसी और को देने का आरोप। pic.twitter.com/tE7SCvQ51c — Vineet Gupta (@aapka_vineet) March 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)