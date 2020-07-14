Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is utilising her quarantine time to work on her next project. Gauri took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a string of pictures and videos to give an idea of what's keeping her occupied. "Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here's some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #gaurikhandesigns," she captioned. Gauri Khan Turns Photographer for Daughter Suhana; Ananya Panday Wants to Borrow the Top Her Bestie Is Wearing (View Pic)

In May, Gauri shared a glimpse of her younger son AbRam's birthday celebrations. On Instagram, Gauri had posted a video that shows SRK narrating 'scary' stories to AbRam. "Listening to ‘scary' stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person," she captioned the video. Suhana Khan’s ‘No-Makeup’ Avatar Gets Captured By Mommy Gauri Khan And The Outcome is Fashionably Perfect (View Pics)

SRK married Gauri in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

