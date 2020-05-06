Gautam Gulati Draws Salman Khan’s Sketch of His Recent Workout Pic as a Tribute to the Radhe Star

Salman Khan, Gautam Gulati (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bigg Boss fame contestant and actor Gautam Gulati, who has been honing his artistic skills during the lockdown, has come up with a sketch of superstar Salman Khan. Taking to social media, Gautam shared the sketch, which he made after seeing Salman's latest workout image. Salman Khan Continues to Extend Monetary Help to 7000 Daily Wage Earners and 90 Vertically Challenged Workers Suffering Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

From "Maine Pyaar Kiya" and "Saajan" to "Partner", "Sultan" and the superstar's upcoming release "Radhe", names of various films starring Salman are written all over the sketch. In the sketch, Gautam has also mentioned Salman's famous dialogue from the 2010 film "Wanted" that goes: "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahin sunta." Acharya: Salman Khan Was Never Approached to be a Part of Chiranjeevi’s Next.

Gautam Gulati's Sketch For Salman Khan

Incidentally, Gautam Gulati plays a role in Salman Khan's upcoming biggie, "Radhe". The film also stars Disha Patani and is directed by Prabhu Deva.