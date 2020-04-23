Gulshan Devaiah and Wife Kallirroi Tziafeta End Their 8-Year-Long Marriage, Couple Granted Divorce

Gulshan Devaiah and Wife Kallirroi Tziafeta divorced (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Everything is not well in Mark Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor, Gulshan Devaiah's personal life. As per recent reports, the actor and his Greek actress wife, Kallirroi Tziafeta have been granted a divorce after being married for eight long years. The couple chose not to make any formal announcement about their separation as it was an extremely private matter. "We are amicably divorced! We both are doing okay," the actor said in his brief conversation with SpotboyE. "We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That's all there is to say," he further added. Fallen: Gulshan Devaiah Roped In to Play a Cop in Sonakshi Sinha’s Web-Series Debut.

The couple had a very intimate wedding ceremony in Bengaluru in 2012, where only close friends and family members were invited. Gulshan and Kallirroi dated for two years before taking the big step. He met her during one of her trips to India, post which she soon relocated to Mumbai. The couple was last seen together in 2018 attending Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception in Mumbai. There are also reports suggesting that they were staying separately since the beginning of 2020.

While their divorce is official now, the Afsos actor had earlier hinted about some troubles brewing in his married life. In his conversation with Times of India, the actor had said, "Being married is not easy. There are always ups and downs. We are trying to figure things out," adding, "I am comfortable being alone and don't get bored of my own company. The problem is that in a marriage you may be in love with your partner, but you don't know how to manage that person's presence in your space. But, we are living and learning. As of now, we are together."