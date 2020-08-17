Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargi Girl has been in a controversy lately. The Sharan Sharma directorial on the life of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena released on Netflix and received positive reviews. However, objections were raised on the credibility of the facts shown in the film and claims made by the story regarding Gunjan's achievement. After stumbling upon the accusations of hampering the facts and allegedly showing Indian Air Force in a negative light, Gunjan has penned down her side. Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl: How the Janhvi Kapoor Film Provides Key Lessons on Concepts of Casual Sexism at Workplace, Patriotism and Raising Better Men.

She wrote an article that was published by NDTV, where she clears her side and comments on the accusations made on her and the controversy in general. An excerpt from the blog reads, "The reason why a quiet, reserved person like me is "blowing my own trumpet" is to throw an open challenge to anybody who refutes these facts. All these "firsts" are documented in the records of the IAF. Those were my credentials, my achievements. That is my hard-earned trophy and I will never let anybody with vested interests point a finger at it."

She added, "Neither I nor the filmmakers ever claimed I was a "Shaurya Chakra" awardee. After Kargil, I received the "Shaurya Veer" award from a civilian organisation in Uttar Pradesh. A certain section of the internet news possibly turned "Veer" into "Chakra". This has been clarified many times during my media interactions for the movie's promotions. Is it fair to blame me for this?" Read the entire post here. Earlier, IAS officer Sreevidya Rajan had raised objections about the projection of the journey shown and claimed that she was also posted along with Gunjan in that period.

