The Delhi High Court is likely to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Netflix movie "Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl" on Friday, seeking a stay on the streaming of the film, alleging that it portrays a negative image of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The petition filed by NGO Justice For Rights Foundation through advocate Amit Kumar Sharma is likely to come up for hearing before the High court on Friday, August 28. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Projects the Armed Forces in a Bad Light, ‘It Never Happens the Way It Has Been Shown’, Says Ex-Navy Officer Sandhya Suri

The plea seeks directions of the court to the filmmakers to modify or delete the objectionable dialogues and scenes in the movie, which portrays the IAF in poor light. "In the garb of creative and artistic freedom the production house of the film Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl has portrayed the Indian Air Force in an undue negative light. Some scenes and dialogues in the movie are factually incorrect, misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture to glorify the screen character of the former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena," the plea said. Gunjan Saxena Clears the Air on Controversies Surrounding Janhvi Kapoor’s Film in An Elaborate Blog

The petitioner further states that several male officers have been projected as misogynists to suit the film's false narrative. "The false and negative portrayal of the IAF is an abuse of Freedom of Expression which ought to be censured. before the release of the movie Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, the IAF had requested Dharma Production to modify or delete the objectionable scenes that portray the IAF in the negative light," the plea said.

The plea states that as per the initial understanding, Dharma Production had promised to "represent Indian Air Force with authenticity and to make all efforts to ensure that the film helps inspire the next generation of IAF officers". "The production house did not modify or delete the scenes objected to by the Air Force, they just simply inserted a disclaimer. Mere disclaimer would not be sufficient and adequate to prevent the presentation of incorrect facts about the Indian Air Force," it said.

The petitioner has further claimed that the gender discrimination which has been portrayed in the movie is incorrect, false and misleading. Over and above, it is not factually corroborated. The glorious and prestigious Indian Air Force has ensured that the organisation is gender neutral and has always provided an equal opportunity to both male and female personnel, the plea said.

"It is a well-known fact that the Indian Air Force ) has the largest number of women officers serving actively. The Indian Air Force was the first to open all its branches to women officers, including combat roles in 2015," the petition further said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).