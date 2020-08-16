After IAF complained to the Central Board of Film Certification and Dharma Productions about its ‘undue negative portrayal’ in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a retired wing commander, Namrita Chandi has now accused the production house and the film's writers of peddling lies. She served in the Indian Air Force with Gunjan Saxena and believes IAF was shown in a very poor light in the recently released biopic. In her open letter published in Outlook, she has tagged the movie as 'monstrous' while emphasising on how neither her letter nor the movie have little to do with Gunjan. Gunjan Saxena: Did You Spot Shanaya Kapoor's Debut In Janhvi Kapoor's Film?

Claiming how Gunjan Saxena isn't the first lady pilot to fly to Kargil, Namrita in her letter said, "Srividya Rajan was the first lady pilot who flew to Kargil – not Gunjan. Though, I am certain that Srividya has no complaints about this credit being taken away from her.” Going ahead she also accused the production house of showing the men in blue in a very bad light. She agrees they initially had troubles in finding changing rooms and exclusive women toilets but nowhere were they made to feel uncomfortable about it.

Recalling her older days as a helicopter pilot, Chandi said, “I have myself served as a helicopter pilot and I have never faced the kind of abuse and maltreatment as was portrayed in the movie. In fact, men in uniform are true gentlemen and professionals.” Mentioning details of her own experience, she further said, "I have myself been the first lady officer to fly on the International Border with Pakistan, way back in 1996. I had the confidence of every officer that sat with me in the crew room. I was the first lady pilot to be posted to Leh and fly the Cheetah helicopter in the Siachen Glacier." Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi Make A Formidable Pair in this Stirring Biopic.

Finally, towards the end of her letter, she had valuable advice for Janhvi Kapoor where she suggested her to be more careful about the projects she signs in future. “Lady, let me advise you, please, never again do a film of this kind if you are a proud Indian woman. Stop showcasing Indian professional women and men in such poor light," she said while ending her letter.

Janhvi's Gunjan Saxena released on Netflix on August 12. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Angad Bedi.

