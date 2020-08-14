Gunjan Saxena hit Netflix this week and people are going gaga over it. Some have praised Janhvi Kapoor's acting while others have found the tale of India's first IAF female officer quite inspiring. But what you might not have noticed while watching the film is that Shanaya Kapoor too was part of it. Shanaya is Sanjay Kapoor's daughter and Janhvi's cousin. She was one of the four assistant directors in the film. A proud father spoke about it on his Instagram account revealing her name in the credit roll. Is Shanaya Kapoor Making her Bollywood Debut with a Karan Johar Movie? Father Sanjay Kapoor Answers...

Sanjay Kapoor is glad that his daughter Shanaya began her Bollywood journey as an assistant director. He also praised the director of the film Sharan Sharma for making a wonderful film.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report last year, Shanaya decided to assist first to get a hang of the craft of making movies before taking a plunge. When Sanjay was asked if Shanaya will get a Dharma Productions' debut, he said that his daughter is ready whatever may be the project is and whoever it is from.

