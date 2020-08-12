Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is one of the most-awaited films. Directed by Sharan Sharma, this movie that is all set to be premiered on Netflix today is a biographical drama based on Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. She made history in her journey from being an aspiring aviator to India’s first female combat pilot in the 1999 Kargil War. Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi Make A Formidable Pair in this Stirring Biopic.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles. From the posters to the trailer to the songs, all have been received with much warmth by the audience. However, the critics who have managed to watch the film before the digital release, have shared mixed opinions. While some have praised Janhvi Kapoor’s performance as IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena, some claimed that there’s little explored about the protagonist. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Music, and How to Watch Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Biographical Drama on Netflix.

Scroll.in - The screenplay, by Sharan Sharma and Dangal writer co-writer Nikhil Mehrotra, sometimes resembles a low-key sports drama about an underdog’s long crawl to the finishing line. The flashback portions, about Gunjan’s determination and commitment during her training, are filled with incremental victories.

Livemint - Kapoor gives a quiet, unassuming performance. There’s a softness to it that skirts military clichés, but not enough steel when the film calls it. Variation is a problem as well—there isn’t much that separates Kapoor’s disappointed face from her angry face from her game face.

The New Indian Express - Hindi war films were once insufferably long. Even Lakshya (2004), a coming-of-age story backdropped on the Kargil War, took a languid 185 minutes to reach the summit. By contrast, Gunjan Saxena—building up to the same event but based on a real-life character—runs a little under two hours. The briskness, however welcome, only costs the film. We bounce so swiftly from event to event, that there’s little time to get to know the protagonist closely.

Times of India - Sharan Sharma, who makes a compelling directorial debut with this film, captures the gender dynamics with honesty and poise. It’s rare for an Indian biographical film to show people just the way they are. Sharma calls out the sexism faced by Gunjan in the Armed Forces not to exploit her story but to begin a conversation. His gaze towards his characters is realistic, yet, humane and heartfelt.

News18 - Gunjan Saxena is not a war film because that might have exposed its lead’s limited range. Nevertheless, her real age and a will to experiment have made Jahnvi a good choice for playing Gunjan Saxena.

So that’s what the critics have to say about Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is releasing today at 2:45pm on Netflix!

