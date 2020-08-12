Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is yet another big release of the year that the audiences wanted to experience it on big-screen but skipped its theatrical release. However, the COVID-19 Pandemic has forced the new releases to arrive straight to OTT, the reason to rejoice is that this biographical drama is coming to Netflix on August 12 perfectly during the Independence week. The film is a biopic on Shaurya Chakra awardee Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who created history by being the first Indian women to combat during the Kargil War. Gunjan Saxena called as The Kargil Girl as she flew Cheetah helicopters for casualty evacuation during the Kargil War. Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl Movie Review: A Genial Janhvi Kapoor and a Fabulous Pankaj Tripathi Effuse Warmth With Their Bonding in This Likeable Biopic

Right before you watch Gunjan Saxena with your family ahead of Independence Day 2020, here is everything you need to know about Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi's Netflix Film. Janhvi Kapoor Shares Collage of Her Moods from Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl Digital Promotions (View Post)

Cast

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena has an impressive cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. Janhvi Kapoor steps in the shoes of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena.

Plot

The film is inspired by the life of a fearless young officer who made history by becoming the first Indian female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It showcases the struggle and courage of Gunjan Saxena, the first female pilot in the army to be the part of the coveted military operations on the field.

Trailer

Here is the Official Trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Music

Gunjan Saxena's music is composed by Amit Trivedi while lyrics written by Kausar Munir.

Here is the Complete Audio jukebox of the Film:

When and Where to Watch

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 12. Viewers with Netflix subscription can watch the film on the streaming platform.

Movie Review

Reviewing Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi's Netflix Film, Sreeju Sudhakaran of LatestLY wrote is "It is a film that steers away from typical stereotypes related to a war biopic, by being a warm and engaging coming-of-age drama. Also, Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor make a cool combo." Click here to read the complete review of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

