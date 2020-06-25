Popular singer Guru Randhawa has lent support to Punjabi singer Barbie Maan by writing the lyrics of her upcoming song "Teri gali". Barbie, who has sung Punjabi pop songs such as "Akhiyan" and "Meri sahelliyan", shared that the collaboration with Guru Randhawa happened very "naturally". "It is a very soulful melody beautifully written and composed by Guru Randhawa. When we first met, we ended up sharing our musical aspirations and spent a lot of time listening to my tracks and voice," she said. Guru Randhawa Announces Date and Venue of His First Live Performance After Lockdown, Singer to Follow Social Distancing Measures.

During that time, he decided to work on a song for her voice. Talking about the upcoming track, she said: "This song has a bit of an old school vibe and it is one of the best experiences of my life as we recorded it in about one hour. It's a very special song for me as it is different from the rest of the songs I have done till now and with Asim Riaz featuring in it, so the whole project has become very special for me." Guru Randhawa’s First Spanish Single ‘Mueve La Cintura’, Featuring Pitbull Drops on June 8

Shot in Punjab, the video features former "Bigg Boss" contestant Asim Riaz along with Barbie. It depicts a love story where two lovers are separated during the 1947 partition. "I feel real talent needs our and audience's support. When she will become a superstar in coming years, you all can say you all have made her. I've written the song and her voice does complete justice to it. I'm sure the audience will enjoy her voice as much as I did," said Guru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).