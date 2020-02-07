Hacked Box Office Collection Day 1: Hina Khan's Bollywood Debut Opens With 4% Occupancy

Picture Credit: Twitter

Hina Khan makes her big Bollywood debut today with Hacked. The film speaks about the evils of the digital world and how it can ruin our lives if they fall into the wrong hands. The plotline definitely is current and intriguing and so is the buzz around Hina's first film. But unfortunately, the film hasn't really started well at the box office. As per Trade Expert Rohit Jaiswal, Hacked has open to 2.5-4% occupancy which may not be a great thing for the film's business. Hacked Movie Review: Hina Khan Is Both Bold and Beautiful in Vikram Bhatt’s Listless Cybercrime Thriller

Hacked has anyway released with a lot of other movies which means both screens and audiences are divided. But fortunately for Hina, she has some loyal fans who would make it a point to check out the film. But will that be enough to sustain competition at the box office? Hacked needed a little more promotions than it got and that could be detrimental.

Given the way Hacked is performing, the maximum day 1 count it might see would be somewhere around Rs 1 crore if the evening shows see better traction. We can only hope Hina's fans to turn the tide in the film's favour in the next few days.