Happy Birthday, Rajpal Yadav: 5 Funniest Movie Scenes That Prove He Is the King of Comedy

Happy Birthday, Rajpal Yadav (Photo Credits: Movie Stills)

Rajpal Yadav is one of the most iconic comedians of the Bollywood film industry and courtesy a wide range of movies the actor has done, and he has been revered by fans over the years. The actor who hails from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh celebrates his 50th birthday today. Born on March 16, 1971, an alumnus of the coveted National School of Drama in New Delhi, Rajpal Yadav began his career doing negative roles, but a switch to comedy proved to be the turning point in his career. With a career that has spanned 23 years, the multi-award-winning actors has had his fair share of ups and downs. On his birthday, we take a look at his five memorable comedy scenes.

Waqt- The Race Against Time – Laxman Meets Nattu Bhai

Rajpal Yadav’s portrayal of Laxman in the Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar-starrer won him Filmfare Best Comedian Award. The scene where he meets Boman Irani is truly a laugh riot as Laxman’s innocence wins the hearts of fans.

Dhol – Funny Fight Scene

Maru badly hit by the goons joins his three friends as they plan an escape route. The sequence of events and Rajpal Yadav’s hilarious dialogues and comedy timing makes this scene a huge hit though the movie was a semi-hit.

Hungama – Raja Finds Cheap Hotels

Raja in search if Anjali has a bad experience on reaching Mumbai where he is severely beaten. He finds shelter in a cheap hotel, and this particular scene from the movie Hungama where he interacts with the manager is pure gold dust.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa – Natwar Loses His Plot After Seeing the Ghost

Natwar sees Monjulika’s ghost and loses his mental balance and what follows next is a level of humour that no other actor can reach. With his whole body painted red, Natwar’s interaction with other characters of the film is worth watching.

Chup Chup Ke – Bandya Is Made to Work

Chup Chup Ke is definitely Rajpal Yadav’s best film till date in term of comedy content, and just his frustration at being made to work hard generates a hilarious response. Once his role is curtailed, the movie goes downhill with very little entertainment.

Although we rarely get to see Rajpal Yadav in movies these days, the amount of quality work he has done in the past makes him one of the kings of this genre.