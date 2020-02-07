Happy Promise Day 2020 Songs: Best Romantic Bollywood Tracks To Reinvent Your Relationship This Mush-Filled Week! (Watch Videos)

Promise Image, Akshay Kumar-Aishwarya Rai (Photo Credits: Unsplash, Movie Still)

The Valentine's Day is going on in full swing! However, what comes before the V-day is the celebration of various days. From rose day to break up-day, the days are celebrated by the youngsters with great enthusiasm. Now, it is time to celebrate the Promise Day. This is the day when the lovers celebrate the trust and affection towards each other. This is the time when couples make mushy promises to each other! Well, sounds cheesy but that is what it is about. But if you are not someone who is good with words or expressing emotions, these Bollywood songs can help. Valentine's Day 2020: From Strawberry to Cherry, Here Are 5 Romantic Fruits Which You Must Eat With Your Partner to Get in The Mood for Love.

There are ample of songs devoted to the theme of the promise made in the Hindi cinema industry. The stories of love and friendship are simply incomplete without these tracks based on trust. Hence check out the songs here based on 'promise' that you can send your beloved ones without anything further!

Vaada Raha

The track from Khakee is like a breath of fresh air. The chemistry between Aishwarya Rai and Akshay Kumar in the song is extremely beautiful along with scenic visuals all-over.

Vaada Karo Nahin Chodoge Tum Mera Saath

The old classic is one of the best songs on this theme. The flirty bonding between Sharmila Tagore and Shashi Kapoor, while skating, is simply incomparable.

Vaada Raha Sanam

The ultimate love song of 90s that pierced into the hearts of the youth of that generation is this! Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka set a new standard of cheesy promises with this track.

Jo Vaada Kiya Nibhana Padega

This song can never die when it comes to promising in the Bollywood way! Every cine lover, irrespective of the generation they are in, have to know this song, period.

These were some of the lovely tracks that have been composed by some of the much-loved musicians. Also, the true Bollywood lovers cannot really not melt when someone dedicates such songs in the super filmy way! After all, these songs have been a part of the growing up years of most of the generation and hence we are bound to get nostalgic in some way or the other! Tag your bae in the comments section and say no more!