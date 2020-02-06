Valentine's Day 2020: From Strawberry to Cherry, Here Are 5 Romantic Fruits Which You Must Eat With Your Partner to Get in The Mood for Love

Cherry-Fruit of Love (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Couples around the world must be planning different ways in which they could spend quality time with each other on Valentine's Day 2020. There are various things which need to be planned - like a place to hang out, the gift, dress and of course foods. Speaking about food, couples should try to include a basket of romantic fruits on their date which will get them in the mood for love this Valentine's Day 2020. We get you a list of five romantic fruits from strawberry and cherry, which you must eat with your partner to set the perfect tone for love and also enrich the body with vital nutrients. Happy Valentine's Day 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Love Quotes, Greetings and SMS to Send Your Partner Ahead of The Festival of Love.

Aphrodisiac, which derives its name from the Greek Goddess of love Aphrodite, is basically a substance in food which stimulates the love senses. It is also known to increase sexual desire, sexual pleasure, or sexual behaviour. When aphrodisiac foods are fruits, they can load the body with minerals, vitamins and fibres. Valentine Week 2020 Day-Wise Date Sheet in PDF For Free Download Online: Rose Day, Kiss Day to Valentine’s Day, Check Calendar With Full Dates to Celebrate the Festival of Love.

5 Romantic Fruits For Valentine's Day

1. Strawberry

Strawberry (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Strawberries have been considered an aphrodisiac since the times of ancient Rome. The heart-shaped fruit was said to be the symbol of Venus – the goddess of love. The red colour cute shape fruits are also packed with Vitamin C, which is one of the most essential vital nutrients.

2. Figs

Figs (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Figs are said to be the favourite fruit of Cleopatra and Greeks believed that it was a gift from Dionysus – the God of Wine. This fruit is known to give a fresh and bright look to the skin and is also known to enhance sexual powers.

3. Cherry

Cherry (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cherry is often used as a synonym for 'sexy', 'hot' and beautiful'. The potassium in cherries can help produce hormones that are sexual in nature. Also, this fruit is loaded with anti-oxidants, which create a positive mood.

4. Apple

Apple (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Apple contains the compound phloridzin, which plays a special role in sexual arousal, especially in women. Also, this fruit is rich in fibre and iron.

5. Grapes

Grapes (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Grapes have often been linked to romance. Not only are they loaded with essential vitamins and minerals, but they also enhance your mood. The best way you can enjoy this fruit is by hand-feeding it to your partner.

Now that you know which fruits can make your V-Day date more exciting, you should definitely look forward to arranging this for the day of love. You could probably get it beautifully packed in a basket to impress your partner and also make the moment more romantic. In the end, fruits are definitely a good healthy option to be enjoyed on all occasions with your partner or loved ones.