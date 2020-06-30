Actor Kartik Aaryan sure knows how to bring a smile on his fans' faces. On Tuesday, he posted a funny post before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 4 pm. He upload a picture where his mother can be seen feeding him with a spoon. Kartik Aaryan Shares an Old Memory When He Jumped Barricades to Meet Sagarika Ghatge and Deliver a Message for Shah Rukh Khan!

It looked like a spoonful of dahi-cheeni, which Indians consider auspicious eating before doing something important. Kartik's caption hinted that he had a spoon of dahi-cheeni to watch PM Modi's speech. Kartik Aaryan Says He Would Love To Have Ranveer Singh as His Gay Partner (Watch Video)

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Gearing up for Modi ji’s Address to the Nation 🇮🇳 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jun 30, 2020 at 3:32am PDT

"Gearing up for Modiji's address to the nation," Kartik wrote, leaving netizens in splits. Actress Mandira Bedi commented: "Lol" Actress Anushka Ranjan reacted "hahah" to Kartik's post.

