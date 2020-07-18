It's Priyanka Chopra's birthday today and Hina Khan was among the early ones in B-town to wish the Quantico star. The Hacked actress took to her Instagram story to wish the Desi Girl on her special day and their picture together is quite charming. Hina had earlier interacted with PeeCee during their Cannes Film Festival outing in 2019 which was also their debut on the French Riviera. The ladies had exchanged few pleasantries and their pictures from the meeting had gone viral on social media. Since then, Hina's been a huge admirer of PeeCee and loves getting inspired by her every day. Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: The Quantico Actress' Street-Style is a Topic That all Budding Fashionistas Need to Study (View Pics).

Hina's shared a throwback picture with the actress from the Cannes meeting with a sweet caption that read, "Many many happy returns of the day my inspiration. U make me believe in magic.. because everything you do is just that...thank heavens you were born. Happy Happy Birthday PC." We bet Priyanka will have a sweeter reply and we are waiting for her to react. Priyanka Chopra Birthday: 5 Movies Made Better With Her Spunk.

Check Out Her Birthday Message

Hina Khan's birthday message for Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking about her interaction with Priyanka during Cannes, Hina in her earlier interaction with Pinkvilla said, "She knew everything-- about the movie, why I was there, everything. That's why she invited me to the party when I was there. She introduced me to everyone as the ‘star’ from India. She did not mention television or films, she just said an Indian star, and I was overwhelmed. She didn’t have to do it but she did." Well, that's PeeCee for everyone! Humble and helpful.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).