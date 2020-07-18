Priyanka Chopra, the name itself is so powerful! From being a shy kid who dealt with racism in her early years to winning Miss World beauty pageant for India then ruling Bollywood and now Hollywood, PeeCee has certainly come a long way. And yet, the only thing that has been constant in her amazing and inspiring journey, is her inclination and determination to be the best-dress, all time, every time. Of course, her style preferences have evolved with time and today, she's more focussed on juggling between her Indian roots while retaining her international image intact. Priyanka Chopra Is Walking Around The Streets of New York In A Dior Book Tote Bag Worth Approximately Rs. 2 Lakh!

Priyanka's red carpet appearances have always been adored. She's certainly among the most-discussed celebs in the west. While her jaw-dropping outings for film promotions and award ceremonies certainly attract all the eyeballs, her street-style is equally effective and should we say charming! Her affinity for coats is admirable and her love for basic, printed dresses in unmatched. PeeCee's street-style is pretty chic, simple at times and easy to imitate on several occasions. All she needs is the right attire and the perfect pair of footwear to go with and she'll be sorted for the day. Priyanka Chopra's Black And White Airport Outfit Screams Fashion Meets Comfort (View Pics).

While her street outings in Mumbai are very restricted (courtesy the paparazzi here), they are more discussed when she's stepping out of her NY apartment or LA mansion. From her casual strolls with pet Diana to romantic walks with Nick Jonas, Priyanka has her wardrobe sorted for all the occasions and they are all so powerful and endearing. As the Desi Girl of Bollywood gets ready to blow candles on her birthday cake, we present some of her best street-style looks from our list of favourites. Priyanka Chopra and Bella Thorne Fashion Face-Off! Who Wore the Metallic Studded Gown Better? Vote Now.

Have a look...

Colour Me Colourful!

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Blue is Always Cool

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Denim Separates are Hoot!

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just a Pair of Basic Crop Top and Khakee Pants Will Do!

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prints May Look Loud But they are Always Fun

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Leather Skirt? Bring It On

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Holiday Mode Activated

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For someone like Priyanka who has managed to put her own unique spin on everything from designer clothes to basic t-shirts, fashion can be easily tagged as her middle name. She eats, breathes and lives fashion and believe in reinventing her own style time and again. A fashionista in herself, Priyanka's commendable appearances should be bookmarked by every budding fashion enthusiast out there.

While we continue with our gush fest, here's also sending her warm wishes on her special day. Happy Birthday, Priyanka!

