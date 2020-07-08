Sawan ka Mahina, aka monsoon month is here! While the rainy season may practically make it impossible for you to travel without a hassle, but it surely is associated with romance and love. Often dubbed in Hindi as 'Pyar ka Mausam', monsoon calms your senses and sometimes even brings back special memories. You cannot deny that watching the raindrops by the window hasn't made you miss your romantic partner even once. Not just that some of the hottest rain songs have the ability to turn you on in no time. Some of the sexiest monsoon Bollywood classics can make this otherwise gloomy weather, into a dreamy romantic feeling. Hindi movies have given us a number of unforgettable rain songs that will forever be etched in our hearts. These sizzling songs, usually shot in a rainy setting have gone down in history as classics. Let's discuss some of them.

Jo Haal Dil Ka Idhar Ho Raha Hai From Movie Sarfarosh: The lyrics go "Jo Haal Dil Ka Idhar Ho Raha Hai Vo Haal Dil Ka Udhar Ho Raha Hai Jaane Jaan Dilon Pe Pyaar Ka Ajab Sa Asar Ho Raha Hai" Watch Video:

Tip Tip Barasa Paani From Mohra: The lyrics of this song go "Tip Tip Barasa Paanee Tip Tip Barasa Paani, Paani Mein Aag Lagaayi, Aag Lagee Dil Mein to Dil Ko Teree Yaad Ayi" Watch video:

Mohabbat Barasa Dena Ty from Creature: The lyrics of this song go "Mohabbat Barasa Dena Tu Saavan Aaya Hai Tere Aur Mere Milane Ka Mausam Aaya Hai Sabse Chhupa Ke Tujhe Seene Se Lagana Hai Pyaar Mein Tere Had Se Guzar Jaana Hai Itana Pyaar Kisee Pe Pahalee Baar Aaya Hai" Watch video:

Chhatari Na Khol Barsaat Mein From Gopi Kishan: The lyrics go "Chhatari Na Khol Barsaat Mein, Chhatari Na Khol Barasaat Mein Bheeg Jaane De Bheeg Jaane De Bheegee Raat Mein Bheeg Jaane De Bheegee Raat Mein Maja Aaega Maja Aaega Mulaaqaat Mein" Watch video:

Saanso Ko Saanso Mein From Hum Tum: The lyrics of this song go "Saanson Ko Saanson Mein Dalne Do Zara Dheemi Si Dhadkan Ko Badne Do Zara Lamho Ki Guzarish Hai Yeh Paas Aa Jaaye Hum" Watch video:

Go ahead and celebrate the season of love with some of the best monsoon songs. Even if you do not have your partner with you, why not listen to these songs and binge on your favourite Netflix show and food.

