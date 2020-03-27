Hrithik Roshan Shares an Adorable Picture with his Dog Zane and Urges Fan to Stay at Home and Love their Pets During this 21 Days Lockdown

Hrithik Roshan with his pet, Zane (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan is certainly making the most of his quarantine. The actor is chilling at his plush residence with his kids and family while also spending some adorable moments with his pet dog, Zane. While people are abandoning their pets with a fear that they may contract the COVID-19 virus, celebs and animal welfare organisations are reaching to curb the spread of this fake news. Hrithik is probably sending in the same message of co-existing. Hrithik Roshan Provides N95 and FFP3 Masks for BMC Workers and We Laud His Heart-Winning Gesture!

Hrithik took to his Twitter account to share an adorable picture with his pet, Zane and honestly, his animal friend is cuter than the words would describe. Pets are the happiest these days with all their "hooman" friends staying indoors to play with them. While the government has declared a 21-day lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country, humans are spending all their time at home and their pets are having a field day since then.

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Picture with his Pet

Earlier the actor had informed his fans about how his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan will stay at his place during the lockdown. The decision was taken keeping their children in mind since both the parents wanted to be near them as much as possible. The former couple has always believed in behaving maturely and that's one of the reasons why we adore them so much.