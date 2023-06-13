Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for hit tracks such as "Chale Aana", "Bol Do Na Zara", has released a new song "Hai Tu", from the upcoming film I Love You, which stars Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati. Composed by Gaurav Chatterji and with lyrics penned by Ginny Diwan, Hai Tu is a romantic song that speaks about the first encounter between two individuals. Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About 14-Hour Underwater Shoot for I Love You Scene: Overcoming Cold Waters, Burning Eyes, and Emotionally Connecting.

Expressing his excitement about the release, Armaan said: "Hai Tu" is an easy-breezy love song that captures the feeling of the first meeting between a guy and a girl. The amalgamation of Gaurav Chatterji's music and Ginny Diwan's lyrics beautifully enhance the dreaminess factor of the song. I Love You: Rakul Preet Singh Calls Her Upcoming Film Dark and Combination of Love, Revenge and Betrayal!'.

Watch "Hai Tu" Song:

"I'm glad that I get to sing such varied and different songs and collaborate with musicians I haven't worked with before. I hope all my listeners love this new tune!" he added. I Love You, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, and Gaurav Bose. It is a romantic thriller and is taking the direct-to-digital route premiere as it drop on June 16 on JioCinema.

