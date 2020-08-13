After days and months of sad news at a time when we are trapped at home, Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy comes as a silver lining. Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child together after Taimur. Yesterday, there were reports that the couple is trying to keep the news among their immediate friends and family only but word got out and they made an announcement. The statement read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. ❤ Saif and Kareena." Obviously we all were elated and Soha too who shared a pic of Saif with Quadfather written on it. But it was Ibrahim's comment that got our attention more. Sara Ali Khan Shares Pictures From Her ‘Post Rakhi Bonding Vibe’ With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan (View Post)

Although Ibrahim just wrong 'Abba' with a fire emoji, we found it really sweet. Saif has two grown-up kids. Sara is already making a name for herself and Ibrahim might just join her soon. Taimur is the apple of the nation's eyes and now Kareena and he are having their second kid. Check out his comment here.

Well, people are already talking about how this kid too will become as famous as Taimur. We know how obsessed we are with this little guy. He will have a competition soon

