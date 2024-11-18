Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has been appointed as the chairperson of the International Jury for the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Gowariker, known for films such as Jodhaa Akbar, Lagaan, and Swades, said he is honoured to be associated with the prestigious film festival, which will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. IFFI 2024: ‘Amar Aaj Marega’ Starring Prakash Jha to be Screened at Prestigious Goa Festival.

“Cinema is constantly evolving with the times, and there's no better place to witness this evolution than at a film festival. The International Film Festival of India stands as a beacon of this transformation, and I am honoured to be a part of it,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the Festival Director, Mr. Shekhar Kapur, and the IFFI and NFDC team for thinking of me for chairing this year's International Jury. It is both a privilege and a delight to participate and immerse myself in the world of cinema,” Gowariker said.

Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, who also serves as the President of IFFI, praised Gowariker's body of work.

"The chairman must have a keen understanding of cinema, and also be able to see diverse points of view. Ashutosh's films have successfully exhibited a wide and varied form of storytelling," Kapur said.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with the NFDC and ESG, will host the 55th edition of the festival.