The year 2025 is set to conclude with a strong wave of patriotism with the release of Ikkis. The film is inspired by the life of Arun Khetrapal, and its trailer along with the casting announcement has already generated significant buzz. On December 3, Yash Raj Films officially confirmed that it will be distributing the war drama across international markets. This also marks the fourth collaboration this year between YRF's global distribution arm and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

2025 marked the first time YRF entered into a distribution partnership with Maddock Films. This association began with Chhaava, followed by Bhool Chuk Maaf, Thamma and now war-drama Ikkis.

A trade source said, “In all these three films, there were challenges, but YRF managed to tide over it, thanks to its reputation and vast experience in distribution overseas. Chhaava clashed with Captain America: Brave New World. Moreover, one of the biggest Chinese blockbusters of all time, Ne Zha 2, also arrived in North America on the same day – February 14. Yet, YRF's team was able to bag sufficient screens.”

The source further added, Bhool Chuk Maaf was initially supposed to arrive on May 9, but due to certain reasons, it was pushed to May 23. This last-minute change and decision to arrive on OTT in two weeks led to no release in several regions and cinemas. Again, the YRF team's goodwill came to the rescue.”

Elaborating on the third release, the source said, “As for Thamma, it had a mid-week release, on a Tuesday. Yet, the YRF team effectively got a smooth release for the film in foreign markets.”

Concluding the discussion, the source stated, “Now, YRF’s biggest litmus test will be delivering a justified international rollout for Ikkis. The film arrives just six days after the year’s biggest Hollywood tentpole, Avatar: Fire And Ash, and also faces competition from Anaconda. Add to that the worldwide clash with another major Hindi release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, on December 25, and the overseas marketplace gets even tighter. That said, if their handling of Chhaava, Bhool Chuk Maaf and Thamma is any indication, the industry expects YRF’s overseas distribution machinery to find the right screens, the right shows and the right momentum for Ikkis.”

Ikkis features a stellar cast led by the legendary late Dharmendra Ji, alongside Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, and Jaideep Ahlawat, bringing together an ensemble that promises depth, gravitas, and unforgettable performances.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis releases in cinemas this Christmas, December 25th!