Bollywood actress Ileana DCruz on Thursday shared a twist of nostalgia from her holiday this time last year, in the process confessing she is a beach bum for life. Ileana posted the picture on Instagram Stories, where she is seen lying in a hammock wearing black swimsuit, against the backdrop of a blue sea. Ileana D’Cruz Shares Stunning Photo from Her Vacation at the Andaman Islands.

On the image, she wrote: "This time last year. #Beachbumforlife." The picture seems to be from her holiday last year in Andaman Islands. Ileana is currently all set to star in Unfair N Lovely, a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. Ileana D’Cruz Birthday: Here’s A Look At The Hottest Instagram Pics Of The Actress As She Turns 33!

Check Out Ileana D’Cruz's Instagram Story Below:

Ileana D’Cruz Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Set against the backdrop of Haryana, the film features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

