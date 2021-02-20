Actress Ileana DCruz is currently holidaying in the Andaman islands. On Saturday she shared a slice of the good time she is having in the scenic holiday hotspot, with a bikini post. Ileana wears a black bikini top in the picture, with a striped grey cover-up. She completes her sunkissed look with a baseball cap. The actress poses on a beach with luscious green trees in the backdrop. Unfair N Lovely: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D’Cruz are All Smiles During Their Virtual Script-Reading Session.

"On days I'm not so sure of myself... still moving forward one little baby step at a time," she wrote as caption. Ileana will soon be seen in Unfair N Lovely, a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. Unfair & Lovely: Randeep Hooda Undergoes COVID-19 Test Before Shooting for Ileana D’Cruz’s Film in Haryana

Check Out Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Set against the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl, and will feature Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda. The film marks the directorial debut of screenplay writer Balwinder Singh Janjua.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2021 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).