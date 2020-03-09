Ileana D’Cruz’s Recent Instagram Post Have the Actress Claiming That She Does Not Sit Like a Lady (View Pic)

Ileana D'Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Ileana D'Cruz has declared that she does not sit like a lady.Ileana took to Instagram to share a photo of herself where she is seen sitting in a car in a quirky manner. She can be seen sitting in a relaxed manner with her tongue wagging out. Rana Daggubati Birthday: Bipasha Basu, Ileana D’Cruz or Genelia Deshmukh – Who Has the Best Chemistry with This Handsome Hunk?

"Them: sit like a lady. Me: (funny emoji)," Ileana captioned. Ileana generally keeps Instagram on fire with her hot bikini pictures. While fans love her bikini photos, her photo in Indian attire was a refreshing change and they welcomed it. Pagalpanti Actress Ileana D’Cruz Reveals Why She Turned Down Films Offered by John Abraham in the Past

Check Out Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Them: sit like a lady. Me: 💁🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Mar 8, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scams of 1992. The Big Bull is slated to hit theatres on October 23.