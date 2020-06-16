Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Imtiaz Ali Birthday Special: 5 Movies Of The Director That Find Romance In Flawed Relationships

Bollywood Moumita Bhattacharjee| Jun 16, 2020 04:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Imtiaz Ali Birthday Special: 5 Movies Of The Director That Find Romance In Flawed Relationships
Tamasha, Socha Na Tha and Highway ( Photo credit: Twitter)

Imtiaz Ali's movies are a world in itself. He has his own movie universe where relationships are flawed but relatable, complicated yet content, explosive yet subtle, it's a world where you will find yourself and lose it too. That's the beauty of Imtiaz's films. True, lately he has been off his game. Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal were colossal failures, but that doesn't take away anything from what he manages to say through his movies. One amazing aspect of him is he understands relationships so well that it's evident in his movies. They always have flawed relationships and we all connect with it. Also, his characters are moulded by how they react to the circumstances making them even more believable. Love Aaj Kal: 5 Things That Have Changed Since Imtiaz Ali Made The Original With Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in 2009

Yes, he is more of an urban director and that's why he has an edge. Urban romances are faulty. Aditya and Geet's love bloomed over hardships, Dev and Tara's closeness was a farce and much more. Not many movies explore such complicated togetherness between the leads and that's why his movie often leaves people with more memories than any other love stories. 

To prove it further, on his birthday today, let's take a look at five of his movies that redefined how love stories in today's times need to be dealt with. 

Socha Na Tha (2005) 

This Abhay Deol-Ayesha Takia debut film is the template that Ali uses in all his movies with tweaks here and there. Wrong choices, non-committal leads, family errors, flaky youthful minds and above all, a Road Trip. Socha Na Tha is one of his bests love stories with an amazing recall value. 

 

Jab We Met (2007) 

We know this movie by heart and you know why, Aditya and Geet are both aspirational and achievable. How many of you wanted to bump into a brooding gentleman in trains or a ridiculously positive lady? Be it the frivolous nature of youthful exuberance or its responsibilities, Jab We Met taught us love can happen anywhere. 

Love Aaj Kal (2009) 

Not many would suggest this as one of his bests but we can prove otherwise. Two people break up, celebrate it by throwing a party, manage to be good friends after it till realisation strikes that there's more that they want from it. Yes, it doesn't dig deep but it does bare the non-committal hearts of many of our generation who choose 'Don't Know Yet' in the column about what you are looking on Bumble. 

Highway (2014

A Stockholm Syndrome which could be detrimental but you fall for it. That's because this movie is not about the closeness between the hostage and her kidnapper but what made them come together. Even money can't ensure you a safe haven but there is no reason why the lack of it can't make you compassionate. 

Tamasha (2015) 

Tamasha is the director's finest film till date. At first, it's difficult to understand what it's all about and then you realise why it's a gem. The insecurities of life with a bit mental health issue, deep understanding of a man's psyche behind donning a facade, and all that while a woman is trying to intro him to himself. It's so intriguing and refreshing that word seems incapable of defining it's beauty. Just Agar tum saath ho is enough to tell you what an uplifting roller coaster ride Tamasha is. 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Deepika Padukone Imtiaz Ali Imtiaz ali birthday Imtiaz ali movies Jab We Met Love Aaj Kal Ranbir Kapoor Tamasha
