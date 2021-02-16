Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team after its impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series. The 78-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a tweet congratulating the team. He wrote, "T 3816 - Yeeeeeaaaaahhhh and YEEEEAAAAAHHHHH ! India Wins by 317 runs .. I mean 317 runs in a Test .. that is INCREDIBLE ! jdd'eN to phle hii ukhaadd' dii thiiN ; ab unheN ukhaadd' ke sukhaa bhii diyaa hai ! INDIA INDIA INDIA !!!" India vs England 2nd Test: Actor Siddharth Lauds Ravi Ashwin’s All-Round Performance, Says He Showed England How to Bat and Bowl on Chennai Pitch

Apart from Big B, actor Anil Kapoor also took to the micro-blogging website to congratulate the team. He tweeted, "Congratulations @imVkohli & #TeamIndia!! Special mention @ashwinravi99 very well played!! #INDvENG@BCCI." India defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged as Man of the Match as he took eight wickets along with his century in the second innings of the match. Ravi Ashwin Shares Heartfelt Note on Twitter After Guiding India to 317-Run Win Over England in 2nd Test, Thanks Chennai Crowd for Making Him Feel like Hero (View Post)

Amitabh Bachchan Hail India's Victory:

Anil Kapoor Congratulates Team India:

India's victory in Chennai has lifted it to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but India cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship.