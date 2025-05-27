It looks like Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit isn’t going to put a lid on the controversy any time soon. The actress had reportedly walked out of the film over payment and work hour disagreements, with reports claiming she had demanded a fee of INR 40 crore and an eight-hour workday. Vanga subsequently replaced her with Triptii Dimri - his second female lead from his previous film Animal - with the official announcement made on May 24. ‘Spirit’: Confirmed! Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead in Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Movie.

However, a fresh controversy has erupted after Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his bluntness and disregard for political correctness, posted an angry message on X (formerly Twitter). His post read, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are… Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft, and for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it." (sic)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Post

When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025

Although he didn’t name anyone directly or specify the context, fans were quick to connect the dots. Many believe Vanga was referring to an exclusive article on Pinkvilla, which allegedly leaked information about Spirit. The article is said to have been planted by Deepika Padukone’s PR team in an attempt to undermine Triptii Dimri - the 'younger actor' now cast in the film. ‘Spirit’: Is Deepika Padukone out of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Due to ‘Unprofessional’ Demands? Here’s What We Know.

Netizens Guessing Deepika Padukone

‘PR Queen Deepika Slander’

‘Dirty Politics’

According to this tweet, Deepika has told this story to other production she didn't followed agreement. After seeing huge response and announcement for younger actor Tripti Dimri, Deepika was jealous and she did this dirty politics by revealing #Prabhas‌’s Spirit story anywhere. https://t.co/i7oIclWHLA — Tribe of Prabhas (@TribeOfPrabhas) May 26, 2025

‘History of Targeting Actress’

Deepika Padukone has a history of targeting actress and actor . She has age shamed and slut-shamed Katrina with 'i wanna she her passport' and supported media when they leaked Katrina's bikini pic. she took dig at Kareena and Anushka motherhood by sharing article questioning… https://t.co/dHxOJ2QMW2 pic.twitter.com/1nt9PWuv2X — nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) May 26, 2025

‘Crying After Retaliation’

wasn't Vanga's PR attacking Deepika before this and disclosed the contractual demands earlier. And now crying after retaliation. And btw good marketing technique though, he always surrounds his films with controversy & his promotional campaign is basically "feminism is bad bro" https://t.co/FBO7IcoV6Q — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) May 26, 2025

'Deepika's PR'

Tbh,he's somewhat right. Literally, Deepika's PR ruined my feed by spreading this narrative that he's an arrogant fker who won’t give her flexible work hours if their professional energy doesn't sync up well, just leave quietly with modesty https://t.co/uJ7tF8ctBs — sar (@Cinefanaticsam) May 26, 2025

Though we have to ask, whose PR leaked the news about Deepika's exit from the film and her apparently 'unreasonable' demands that led to her walkout.

Leaked Plot Details on 'Spirit'

According to Pinkvilla, Spirit is aiming for an A-rated narrative with bold scenes featuring lead actors Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. Bold kissing and lovemaking sequences have been a hallmark of Vanga’s films, from Arjun Reddy to its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, and more recently, his 2023 blockbuster Animal.

Triptii Dimri, who performed a 'nude' scene in Animal, became an overnight national crush for her bold portrayal. Whether Deepika’s PR team did indeed leak the story, and whether the actress - who has so far remained silent on the Spirit controversy - will respond to Vanga’s post, remains to be seen, considering she hasn't been named directly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 12:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).