Jackie Shroff Birthday Special: Five Interesting Facts About Apna Bhidu That You Have No Clue About

Photo Credit: Instagram

Jackie Shroff is one of those carefree souls that you like instantly. Be it his movie characters or his real nature, Jaggu Dada has always been everyone's favourite. While people fell in love with his raw appeal in Hero and his honest desirable self in Ram Lakhan, we adored our favourite King Uncle and cried with him in Parindey. He has worked in apparently more than 200 films so far and still has the exuberance of a young actor. Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to Finally Share Screen Space With Father Jackie Shroff in the Upcoming Action Drama

Many think Jackie Shroff's first film is Subhash Ghai's Hero but that isn't true. His debut film was Swami Dada which had Dev Anand as the hero and him in the parallel lead. Shroff has a lot of interesting tales in life and we are about to tell you five of them.

#Naam kya hai!

Jackie Shroff's real name is Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff. One of his friends used to call him Jackie. Ghai decided to use the short one for Hero and it stuck with him.

#Brother no more

In an interview to TOI, Jackie Shroff had revealed that he had a brother who died at the age of 17. He was a mill worker and had jumped into the water to save another person even when he didn't know swimming. He drowned.

#Astrologer father

Jackie Shroff's father was an astrologer who not only predicted that the actor will be a huge star but also his elder brother's fate. In the same interview, Jackie revealed that the day his brother died, his father had asked him not to go to work.

#Money woes

In 2008, Jackie Shroff went bankrupt and had to borrow money from Sajid Nadiadwala. But debts only mounted and he was unable to pay him back. Sajid was apparently contemplating a legal way to get his money back when Salman Khan intervened. Interestingly, Jackie Shroff's son debuted in Sajid Nadiadwala produced Heropanti!

#Stardom happened

Jackie Shroff was standing at a bus stand when he was spotted by a person from a modelling agency. He asked the actor if he would want to model for his agency and he said yes as long as he gets the money.