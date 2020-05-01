Jacqueline Fernandez Treats Salman Khan's Fans With His Shirtless Workout Picture!

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan is synonymous to work-out goals now! The superstar has been an inspiration to many when it comes to following the strict regime of working out. Be it at gym or at home, the actor always manages to stay fit and healthy through doing his regular exercise. A few days ago, he had shared a picture of himself working out, which was clicked by none other than Jacqueline Fernandez. He had promised that the second part of the pic will come soon and here it is! Mrs Serial Killer Review: Jacqueline Fernandez's Netflix Release Gets all the Unwanted Reactions and a Big Thumbs Down from Twitterati.

Jacqueline posted a shirt-less picture of the star who is all focused on working out. In the caption, she wrote, "Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe! #lockdown #pyaarkarona." Check out the post below.

Well, did you just see those veins throbbing out of his skin and his strong muscles? Which Bhai fan would not faint with fandom looking at these? Well, all said and done, even if one has to follow his footsteps, they have to do it at home strictly. As much as the youth right now is saddened by the fact that they cannot hit the gym due to COVID-19 lockdown, the rules are laid to be followed, and for our own safety! Meanwhile, do you think Jac and Salman are coming up with something new?