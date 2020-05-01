Mrs Serial Killer Review: Jacqueline Fernandez's Digital Debut Gets all the Unwanted Reactions and a Big Thumbs Down from Twitterati

Jacqueline Fernandez in Mrs Serial Killer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the trailer of Jacqueline Fernandez's digital debut, Mrs Serial Killer looked promising with the actress giving us an assurance that she may have polished her acting skills, the reality is starkly different. Well, at least the Twitterverse feels so. Fernandez's new Netflix outing directed by Shirish Kunder is certainly getting some reactions on social media but they aren't very pleasing of course. While the actress is being roasted for her acting skills, Manoj Bajpayee is getting trolled for picking a script as weak as this. Mrs Serial Killer: Meet Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina's Characters From the Upcoming Netflix Thriller.

Twitterati is clearly upset with Jackie's new outing and some are already tagging it as the worst start to a new month. The plot revolves around a wife who eventually becomes a serial killer to prove her husband's innocence. The film also stars Mohit Raina as a cop who sets out to investigate her multiple killings. Yes, it does sound intriguing but the outcome is not. Check out what Twitterati has to say about it.

Probably He Should Have Kept Going

Started watching #MrsSerialKiller & could'nt bear it for more than 15 mins.@Asli_Jacqueline should stick to item songs, acting isn't her cup of tea. The plot seemed a bit interesting but Jacqueline took a huge dump on it. Feeling sorry for @BajpayeeManoj — Kabir Kandwal (@kabirkandwal) May 1, 2020

So Extraction Was Equally Bad or What?

Wow, so many people hating on #MrsSerialKiller. Wish people exercised similar critical judgment while watching #Extraction. — Mowgli (@Muumpy) May 1, 2020

Monumental Torture

A Headache

The Film is Worse to Another Level

I've seen worst films but #MrsSerialKiller is on a different level torture. Ridiculous serial killer thriller that tries hard to work as comedy but makes mockery of the genre in process.Jacqueline 🙏🤦 and I can't say bad about Mr. Shirish Kunder bcoz I know he always direct shit — Nidhish (@ErKnpandey) May 1, 2020

Execution Fails You

#MrsSerialKiller on @NetflixIndia is an below average thriller. Film loses momentum after good start and isn't intriguing. Loved the performance of @BajpayeeManoj in the climax. @mohituraina good act. @Asli_Jacqueline matured act. Subject was good but executed poorly. 2.5🌟 — yashrimali26_ (@YashShrimali18) May 1, 2020

Never is the Word

Get Some Sleep Folks Instead

#Thappad #MrsSerialKiller @netflix is pure murder. Yeah, of time... Even in Corona lockdown, it's not worth engaging into...sleep gentlemen,sleep...utilise your time better...then vvr all gonna b working overtime post Covid vaccination... — Nishā Sîngh (@MajNS20) May 1, 2020

Ahem! Okay

@AmitLalwani Thank you!🙏 This is the first time the film has reviewed itself! #MrsSerialKiller pic.twitter.com/GZpEWtdhyR — N J 🗨 (@Nilzrav) May 1, 2020

With Love, To Netflix!

Dear @NetflixIndia, you lost your reputation after this crap movie #MrsSerialKiller — பார்ப்பானை நம்பாதே (@icoydame) May 1, 2020

Mrs Serial Killer started streaming on Netflix from May 1 and while we expected it to provide us with some entertainment, we are sad and scared to see such horrified reactions. Guess, it's time to binge-watch Friends once again.