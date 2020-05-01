Mrs Serial Killer Review: Jacqueline Fernandez's Digital Debut Gets all the Unwanted Reactions and a Big Thumbs Down from Twitterati
Jacqueline Fernandez in Mrs Serial Killer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the trailer of Jacqueline Fernandez's digital debut, Mrs Serial Killer looked promising with the actress giving us an assurance that she may have polished her acting skills, the reality is starkly different. Well, at least the Twitterverse feels so. Fernandez's new Netflix outing directed by Shirish Kunder is certainly getting some reactions on social media but they aren't very pleasing of course. While the actress is being roasted for her acting skills, Manoj Bajpayee is getting trolled for picking a script as weak as this. Mrs Serial Killer: Meet Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina's Characters From the Upcoming Netflix Thriller.

Twitterati is clearly upset with Jackie's new outing and some are already tagging it as the worst start to a new month. The plot revolves around a wife who eventually becomes a serial killer to prove her husband's innocence. The film also stars Mohit Raina as a cop who sets out to investigate her multiple killings. Yes, it does sound intriguing but the outcome is not. Check out what Twitterati has to say about it.

Mrs Serial Killer started streaming on Netflix from May 1 and while we expected it to provide us with some entertainment, we are sad and scared to see such horrified reactions. Guess, it's time to binge-watch Friends once again.