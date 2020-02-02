Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 2: Saif Ali Khan's Film Sees An Upward Trend, Earns Rs 7.79 Crore

Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman (Photo Credits: Pooja Entertainment)

Like we mentioned yesterday, Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman might just pick up the pace on Saturday and Sunday as the reviews have been pretty kind. After exceeding expectations on day 1, it has only gone one step ahead on day 2. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 4.55 crore which brought its total to Rs 7.79 crore. It's a small yet consistent victory that will come to its aide when the trending slows down at the box office.

The vibe of the film must have made many say it is a rerun of what Saif did in Salaam Namaste, Hum Tum and scores of other movies. But reviews have highly praised the twist in the tale which seems to be making the audience check the film out. If the word of mouth gets better, JJ could become a film which will pick up more pace on weekdays rather than on the first weekend.

Sunday should ideally see a jump of similar nature or more and one can assume that the opening weekend could be around Rs 12-13 crore. Apparently, the film is made at a budget of Rs 40 crore and hence, it needs to earn equally well on weekdays to at least break even.