Prateik Babbar, who is the son of Raj Babar and late actress Smita Patil, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai and shared pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony on Instagram. However, this new beginning seems to have created a rift with the Khwaabon Ka Jhamela actor's family, who chose not to invite his family members, including dad Raj Babbar. His half-brother Aryan Babbar also took a nasty dig at Prateik due to his behaviour. Now, his sister Juhi Babbar Soni has also spoken about them not being invited to the wedding. Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s Wedding: Father Raj Babbar, Half-Brother Aarya Babbar Not Invited to the Ceremony.

Juhi Babbar Soni Opens Up on Prateik Babbar’s Marriage

In an interview with Times of India, Juhi Babbar spoke about Aarya Babbar's emotional outburst on not being invited to Prateik Babbar's wedding. She said,"I am not defending Aarya, but he is hurt, just like everyone else. When someone is hurt they have the right to express themselves. This is a sensitive topic and has been one even before Prateik was born. But no matter what, Prateik is my brother and nothing in the world can change that, nor the fact that hum ek hi baap ki aulaad hai."

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s Wedding Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Banerjee (@priyabanerjee)

Juhi also said that there are certain people whom she would not like to name who are distancing Prateik from his family. She said, "We don't want to sandwich him in the middle because that won't help anyone." She also clarified that they have absolutely zero issues with Priya Banerjee. In fact, they are more than happy to have her as their brother's better half. She added, "Hum bas chahte hai ki hamara bhai shaant rahe, khush rahe - that's all that matters to us." Prateik Babbar Marries Priya Banerjee on Valentine’s Day; Actor Kisses Bride in First Pics From Their Stunning Wedding!.

Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar was married to Sanya Sagar. The duo, who tied the knot in 2019, experienced some differences in their relationship and decided to part ways in 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).