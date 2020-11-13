Juhi Chawla, the winner of the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant, is one of the most popular actresses from the late 80s until early 2000s. Her chirpy avatar, onscreen and off screen, won audiences hearts. She made her acting debut in 1986 with the film Sultanat, however, shot to fame for her role in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, in which she was paired opposite Aamir Khan. Juhi Chawla Birthday Special: Did You Know The Actress Worked In A Steven Spielberg Film?

Juhi Chawla, who has turned a year today, has shared screen space with the leading actors of Bollywood. She was also filmmakers’ favourite and has featured in many hit films. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at the iconic songs featuring the gorgeous actress of Bollywood.

Tu Mere Saamne – Starring Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, this romantic thriller directed by Yash Chopra was a blockbuster film. And this song, crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, showed the wonderful chemistry between Juhi and SRK.

Ek Shararat Hone Ko Hai – Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have shared screen space in numerous films and Duplicate was one among them. Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu’s song highlighted the quirky chemistry between the duo.

Ishq Hua Kaise Hua – This song is from the film Ishq in which Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol were seen in the lead. Once again Juhi was paired opposite Mr Perfectionist in this rom-com.

Gazab Ka Hai Din - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was the film that had gained Juhi Chawla recognition in the industry. The songs of this film were composed by Anand-Milind and all the tracks turned out to be best-selling Bollywood music soundtrack album of 1988.

Suniye To - Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Aditya Pancholi’s love triangle in Yes Boss was a huge hit. However, SRK and Juhi once again stole the show with their adorable onscreen chemistry.

These are some of the most popular songs featuring Juhi Chawla opposite the leading actors of the industry. Here’s wishing this beauty a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

