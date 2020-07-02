Actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla received a bag full of veggies packed in plastic and said that the "educated" people are creating the biggest mess on the planet. Juhi took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of three cartons of vegetables packed in plastic. Juhi Chawla Invites Landless Farmers to Farm at Her Wada Farmhouse

"And this is how my veggies come home delivered ... drowned in plastic ..!!!!!... The ' Educated ' people creating the biggest mess on the planet ..!!! Don't know whether to laugh or cry!" Juhi captioned the image. In May, Juhi came forward to help farmers during the ongoing lockdown. Juhi Chawla Recalls Working with Rishi Kapoor, Says ‘He Was Always Friendly, but a Little Detached’

Read Juhi Chawla's Tweet Below

And this is how my veggies come home delivered ... drowned in plastic ..!!!!!... The ' Educated ' people creating the biggest mess on the planet ..!!! Don't know whether to laugh or cry ..!! 🤦🏻‍♀️😂😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/t7W7s5qiz5 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 1, 2020

And this is how my veggies come home delivered ... drowned in plastic ..!!!!!... The ' Educated ' people creating the biggest mess on the planet ..!!! Don't know whether to laugh or cry ..!! 🤦🏻‍♀️😂😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/t7W7s5qiz5 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 1, 2020

She has a family farmland on the outskirts of Mumbai, where a team of experts practice organic farming. Juhi has now opened it for landless farmers to grow rice this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).