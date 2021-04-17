Actress Juhi Chawla on Saturday took to social media to suggest a positive way in which one could make others happy, during these tough times that force people to stay at home. The actress urged people to connect with their loved ones on the phone and try to spread cheer. She also asked her fans to leave comments, informing her about who they called today. Juhi Chawla Urges People of Maharashtra to ‘Start Chain of Gratitude’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

"I am going to pick up my phone and make a few calls Who are you going to be nice to, today ? I'm reading your comments so #StayatHome and #BreakTheChai n #Gratitude #CovidPositivity," she wrote. Juhi Chawla Slams WhatsApp and Facebook with a Great Thought-Provoking Message, Says ‘When Anything Is Free, Your Freedom Is the Price’.

Check Out Juhi Chawla's Instagram Post Below:

She also shared a picture with the words: "A few nice words can help a person more than you think." Meanwhile, the actress will make her digital debut with a web series "Hush Hush" soon. The series boasts of an all-women cast and crew, with director, producers, writers being women. Actress Ayesha Jhulka will also make her digital debut with the series.

