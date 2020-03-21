Baahubali Star Anushka Shetty Supports PM Narendra Modi’s Janta Curfew on March 22 (View Post)

Anushka Shetty (Photo Credits: FB)

The coronavirus outbreak around the world is getting messier. The scare which initially started in China in December is slowly and steadily making its way into other countries too. Even in India, positive cases are increasing with each passing day. Owing to the same, the WHO-declared pandemic has led to people going the self-isolation way for a few weeks. Amid this chaos, India's PM Narendra Modi has imposed janta curfew on March 22 and have urged people to not leave their abode from 7 am to 9 pm. Many celebs have supported Modi's this step and the latest one to join the bandwagon is South star, Anushka Shetty. Malaika Arora Taps Her Passion, Cooks ‘Malabari Stew’ for the Family During Her Self-Quarantine Time (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram and extending her support, Anushka shared a poster of her upcoming film, Nishabdham which had 'let's support janta curfew' and 'break the chain' written over it. Not just this, a part of her caption also expressed how one should not forget to clap for 5 minutes at 5 pm in gratitude to all the people humanity and nature. Shettyvia her post also emphasised to stay home and understand the seriousness of the situation before it goes out of our hands. Kartik Aaryan Shares ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ Style Monologue to Support PM Narendra Modi’s Social Distancing Appeal to Fight Coronavirus (Watch Video).

Well, we agree with every word written by Shetty in her post and we need more such influential voices to come out and support the government. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen opposite R Madhavan in Nishabdham. Reportedly, the movie is said to make it to the silverscreen on April 13 but going by the critical situation right now, the flick's date might get pushed further. Stay tuned!